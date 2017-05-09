Advocacy and Education Main Topics at Community Heroin Forum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Advocacy and Education Main Topics at Community Heroin Forum

"It's definitely a struggle, and every day is a new day, I look at it that way. I just take it one day at a time," said Stephanie Otteni.

"Don't give up, stick with it. Reach out and talk to someone, get help," recommended Jeffrey Klenk.

Klenk and Otteni are fighting one of the nation's deadliest epidemics, together. Jeffery has been clean for six and a half years. Stephanie for two and a half. The couple is not only supporting each other, but others as well.

"Helping others definitely helps me, I think more than I help others," said Otteni.

Both were speakers at the Community Heroin Forum Tuesday night at Iroquois High School, sharing their stories of recovery, and success. Coalition Pathways Incorporated have partnered with the Pennsylvania State Police and are holding these forums at schools across the area for both students and community members.

"It's now being talked about more. It's not that black sheep, it's not that hidden thing that people would sweep under the carpet maybe five-ten years ago," said Klenk.

These forums are one of the ways advocacy is being spread. However recently, victim's families have been shedding light on the crisis through the victim's obituary.

"I think it's something that should be done and needs to be done. It shows you how real this is, people are dying from heroin," said Klenk.

Over 45 heroin-related deaths have been reported in Erie County this year.

This weekend Mothers Against Teen Violence will be holding a march connecting guns and heroin this Saturday at noon at Perry Square. 

The Coalition will also be holding forums the rest of this month at other local high schools.

  • May 15th General McLane at 10:30
  • May 22nd Central Tech at 8:30
  • May 25th Fairview at 8:45

