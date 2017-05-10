Erie Downtown Partnership Security Camera Grant

You may remember back in December when security cameras here at Ralph Miller Jewelery caught a smash and grab burglary on camera.

The technology played a huge role in helping the authorities identify the suspect who stole diamond rings and wedding bands.

Well because of the success of cameras like these, more will soon be coming to the streets of downtown Erie.

It's all part of the external security camera grant that was launched back in 2015 by the Erie downtown partnership.

The organization says the cameras have been instrumental in catching bad activity.

That's why today the downtown partnership will announce a third year for the grant program, so that they can continue to find success preventing theft and bad behavior in the future.

According to the downtown partnership, over a dozen businesses have already expressed interest in receiving these cameras, and that's in addition to the near 50 that are already in place.

Overall that message of safety is a prominent one on the streets of downtown Erie.

And that will be the focus later on today, the news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall

We'll have coverage later on today right here on Erie News Now.