Mercyhurst University Anthropologist Researching International Find of Homo Naledi

A Mercyhurst University anthropologist, Dr. Heather Garvin, is a member of the international team of scientists that discovered a new species of human ancestor in 2015. Now the latest research on that find in the Rising Star cave system near Johannesburg, South Africa, is rocking the science world.

The team has found two new specimens of an ape and human-like species they call Homo Naledi. One is a child, and the other an adult male they call "Neo" with a well preserved skull.

Dr. Garvin's key role has been in using 3-D imaging to determine the brain size of these creatures. But the finding, released internationally on Tuesday, dates these fossils as much more recent than expected, meaning they lived along side humans. "So before we didn't know how old these fossils were," Dr. Garvin said. "If you looked at the hand it had some climbing capabilities. Scientists, we would have guessed that maybe he was around 2-million years old, but the dates actually reveal that he's around 230 and 330-thousand years old, so they were around much more recently and alongside these larger bodied, larger brained human ancestors," she added.

Dr. Garvin may return to South Africa with the team, but for now, she is able to do her 3-D imaging research remotely. She says her students benefit from her first hand experience.