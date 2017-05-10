Four Goslings Hatch from Goose who Laid Eggs in Peach Street Parking Lot

A nesting Canada goose that took up an unusual spot to lay her eggs has welcomed four goslings.

They hatched Sunday and Monday in the parking lot of Dahlkemper's Jewelry Connection on upper Peach Street in Summit Township.

The goose had drawn a crowd of people that wanted to take pictures over the past couple weeks.

Dahlkemper's put up a fence around the goose nicknamed Matilda to keep her safe.

The business says the goose and goslings are now safe in a creek across Peach Street.