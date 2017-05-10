Teacher Charged for Having Sex with Student Waives Hearing

The case is moving forward against an Oil City High School teacher charged after investigators say he had sex with a student on school grounds.

Shaun McLoughlin, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on felony count of corruption of minors.

Police in Oil City say McLoughlin had a relationship with a girl who was 16 years old starting in November 2014. It reportedly continued through April 2017.

Investigators say the two had consensual sex on the high school property, both during and after the school day, where McLoughlin worked as a teacher.

McLoughlin also met with the girl in person in Huntington, Centre and Allegheny counties and continued their relationship while she was a minor and adult, even after she left the school district, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also say McLoughlin tried to hide their communications through email and phone, which included sexual content and nude pictures of the girl.

McLoughlin is free on $100,000 unsecured bond.

He has hired a private attorney to represent him in the court proceedings.