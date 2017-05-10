Body Language Expert Speaks to Local Audience - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Body Language Expert Speaks to Local Audience

A nationally known expert told an Erie audience today, they can learn a lot about others and themselves by understanding body language.

Janine Driver has appeared on many national television shows and is the author of the best selling books, "You Can't Lie to Me." and "You Say More Than You Think."

She says understanding non-verbal communication can help detect deception, influence others, and negotiate better outcomes.

She says often body language can reveal more than words.

Driver said, "The shoulder shrug is an uncertainty cue. So when someone says something definite but they shoulder shrug, now we have a hot spot which means they are holding something back."

Driver says while understanding body language in others is important, it is equally important to project the right body language yourself, making people feel better, safer and more important.

