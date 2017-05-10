UPMC Hamot Seeds of Hope Luncheon Raises Funds for Women's Health Research

A local effort is aimed at supporting women's cancer research.

The first annual Seeds of Hope luncheon and fashion show was held at the Sunset Inn Wednesday afternoon.

The Hamot Health Foundation partnered with Magee-Womens Research Institute, for the fundraising event.

The two organizations came together to pull their resources, to help advance research in women's health issues.

It's not only to support women's cancer research, but continue to improve prevention, detection and treatment in other areas of women's health, "This is a party put on just by volunteers to try to raise money to advance women's health initiatives. We could not do this without these dedicated, hardworking people," said Charles Hagerty, Chief Development Officer for Hamot Health Foundation.

The Magee-Womens Research Institute is the largest independent research institute in the US, focused solely on women's and reproductive health research.