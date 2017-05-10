Robison School Hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Students at a local elementary school spent their day with the men and women who protect and serve.

It was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, at Robison Elementary School in Summit township.

25 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, along with other law enforcement officers, visited the school Wednesday, to meet with the children and talk about their jobs.

It also allows the officers to get familiar with the school and its students.

It is the first time for the event, and the school principal says it will be become an annual one, "We wanted an opportunity for the officers to come in and meet our students and just be a presence in a building, and have the students see them in a positive light, the way they deserve to be seen," said Robison Principal Jenna Hopkins. "Officers are here to protect, and we want our kids from a young age to know that and understand that is their purpose and that is why they're here," Hopkins continued.

Students also got to meet the K9 bomb sniffing dog from the Erie International Airport Police Department.