More Money is Available for Security Camera Grants for Downtown Erie Businesses

A program which is making the city safer, is expanding. It's putting security cameras throughout downtown Erie, and many people say it is working.



Panhandling, theft, loitering; those are just some of the safety concerns for downtown businesses and visitors. But a program that's putting eyes in the sky, is making an impact on those issues.

And during a news conference Wednesday at Erie city hall, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced their external security camera grant program will continue.

With $10,000 to be awarded to downtown businesses for high-tech security cameras.

The program was launched in 2015, and has already installed 49 cameras all throughout downtown Erie.

According to Erie police, it really has made an impact in deterring crime, and in many occasions the cameras have helped solve crimes, "Anytime there's talk of expansion of cameras, law enforcement gets excited because it does aid us in our investigations, because there's not much to dispute when it's caught on video," said Erie Police Chief Don Dacus.

Erie Police have worked in collaboration with Gannon University, where students have analyzed crime statistics and determined where the best locations are for the cameras.

With this grant money, the Erie Downtown Partnership will be able to fund the installation of anywhere between five and ten cameras.

And for those who have already benefited from the grant program, they say it's a huge success, "There has definitely been a great improvement with our business, we don't see the loiterers because they don't want to be on camera, "said Denice Manus, owner of the Sunoco convenience store at 12th and French street. "It has helped us in the sense that it helps us feel more secure because the cameras that we had before were old, outdated and antiquated," Manus continued.



June 16th is the deadline to apply to the Erie Downtown Partnership for the external security camera grants. They plan to have the cameras installed by this August.

One stipulation, businesses have to agree to provide Erie police with the video, should they need it as part of an investigation.