Erie Defense Lawyers Make Their Case in Front of the Superior Court

Lawyers in a local, high-profile murder case, made their arguments before the state Superior Court in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Stephen Russell, Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell, and Jahaun Jones are all charged with murder, in the shooting death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

Police say they drove by a party on Summit street in Erie, and opened fire in July of 2015.

The case was bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing, last May.

The lawyers argued this should not have happened, because the prosecution relied solely on hearsay evidence.

All three attorneys each had five minutes, to present their arguments in front of the judges Wednesday morning.

Jones' attorney did not attend the hearing.

An Erie county assistant district attorney also had five minutes to respond.

Russell's defense attorney, Eric Hackwelder, tells Erie News Now that there's no indication on how they will rule, and there is no word on when a decision will be made.

