Was Enough Done to Protect People During Last Week's Flooding? - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Was Enough Done to Protect People During Last Week's Flooding?

Car stuck in high water on Interchange Road. Car stuck in high water on Interchange Road.

It's been ten days since heavy rain caused flooding in Erie County. One community is asking if it did all it could to prevent damages and the potential loss of life.

Millcreek supervisors, at their meeting this week, wanted to know about the events of May 1. It was a day when three cars were stranded in high water, at three different locations.  Rescues had to be made. One of those rescues took place on Interchange Road, by the Millcreek Mall.  At the same time those rescues were happening, crews had to respond to other calls, including a nursing home that was being threatened by flood water.
        

Township supervisors asked Emergency Management Coordinator, Matt Exley, if flood prone roads could have been blocked before the waters became too dangerous. Exley says that is a legitimate question, but on May 1,  things were happening too fast, at too many locations.

"We had so much rain, so quickly at one point in time, it overwhelmed things.  As far as the roadways and the streets go, we get to those as soon as possible and close those down.  But we really have to rely on people's common sense,"he said.

Exley says it was litter on Interchange Road that caused that highway to flood. The main culprit, a trash bag, covered the storm drain.                            

Exley says Millcreek does have four weather stations, across the township, that measure the rate of rain per hour and total rainfall. The stations send alerts when conditions become potentially dangerous.  But, Exley says, those conditions happened too fast. An additional four weather stations will be added soon.

