Crawford County Special Athletes Show Off Skills

Athletes young and old Wednesday showed off their skills in the 43rd Annual Track and Field event presented by the Special Olympics of Crawford County.

It brings together athletes with intellectual disabilities to participate in sports like running, softball throws, frisbee toss and obstacle courses.

"We have over 200 volunteers here today and almost 350 athletes," said Celena Davis, event coordinator.

The athletes are competing to qualify to attend the state competition games.

They are scheduled for June at Penn State University.

