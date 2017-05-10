Saint Vincent Hospital Nurses Remember Victims of Violence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Saint Vincent Hospital Nurses Remember Victims of Violence

Posted: Updated:

Saint Vincent Hospital is celebrating Nurses Week by remembering victims of violence.

Nurses hosted a march against violence Wednesday on the streets surrounding the hospital.

The nurses often provide care for people who are victims of domestic violence.

They also provide comfort for the families of those victims.

The nurses want to send a message that the violence has to stop.

"We really want to figure out how can we make a difference and change the culture in our community," said Maureen Chadwick, chief nursing officer.

"They're compassionate, dedicated people," said Sister Carol Morehouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph. "All they want is to help our patients and their families, our neighborhoods and our cities."

The day also included a special breakfast, mass and blessing of the nurses hands.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com