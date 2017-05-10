Saint Vincent Hospital Nurses Remember Victims of Violence

Saint Vincent Hospital is celebrating Nurses Week by remembering victims of violence.

Nurses hosted a march against violence Wednesday on the streets surrounding the hospital.

The nurses often provide care for people who are victims of domestic violence.

They also provide comfort for the families of those victims.

The nurses want to send a message that the violence has to stop.

"We really want to figure out how can we make a difference and change the culture in our community," said Maureen Chadwick, chief nursing officer.

"They're compassionate, dedicated people," said Sister Carol Morehouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph. "All they want is to help our patients and their families, our neighborhoods and our cities."

The day also included a special breakfast, mass and blessing of the nurses hands.