Chautauqua Amphitheater Rebuild on Schedule for June Season Opener

After six years of planning and preparation, workers rebuilding the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater have just six weeks left to complete the project before the start of the 9-week summer season June 24. According to Chautauqua Director of Operations John Shedd, the project is on schedule for a June 2 temporary certificate of occupancy. "That allows us to occupy it and use it as we need to while work is still going on, Shedd said. "So we're still on target for that, there's always something that comes up every day, are we going to make it...are we going to make it, right now we think we are we're pretty optimistic that things are happening in the way they should."

Crews from LP Ciminelli construction out of Buffalo, NY are working 10-hour-days, at least six days a week to complete the 41.5-million-dollar project. One of the goals of the rebuild is to make the "amp" safer by replacing steep walkways with stairs and railings, and adding seating areas for people in wheelchairs. Chautauqua Institution also aims to improve the patron and performer experiences. The rebuild expands seating by over 10 percent, adds a moving orchestra pit for 100 musicians, a bigger stage, and makes the back of house four times bigger. "A lot of good positives for performers and guest speakers that come here for sure," Shedd said. "They'll see a lot nicer facility in the back of house and a bigger stage, a lot of improvements to our technology, a better camera system, sound system so it's going to be a big improvement for everybody."

People who live or own homes inside the Institution grounds are starting to arrive for the spring and summer season. They are eager to get a first-hand look at how the project is turning out. Before the demolition, preservationists tried to stop the project in favor of keeping the historic structure. Jim Chaloupka, who has owned a home and lived at Chautauqua seasonally for 20 years liked what he saw. "It looks just like it did before they ripped it down," he said. "I'm back now and looking at the job and just marveling at how quickly it all came together and that when somebody knows what they're doing it all falls together and progresses nicely," Chaloupka said.

Shedd told us the feedback he has heard is positive. "I don't know if there are any negatives floating around out there, but the people who've come to visit have been very positive about it, they're very impressed with the way it looks, they're real excited about it," he said. "I had one visitor who was actually saying she was in tears when she saw it, because it was so exciting to see this new facility the way it is. Most people have said we've really captured the essence of what the old amphitheater was," Shedd added.

According to Vice President of Marketing and Communication Emily Morris a high school graduation will be the first act inside the amp on June 22. "The very first thing that will be in the amp is the Jamestown High School graduation, and we couldn't be more thrilled that that community event will help us launch the new era of this historic facility," Morris said.

After that, Chautauqua Institution is looking forward to an impressive season of speakers and entertainment. "Of course Aretha Franklin will help us kick off the season at the end of June (June 24) and throughout the summer we have an amazing array of programs including Sheryl Crow, the opportunity to hear the score of Harry Potter while watching the film on the screen, just a wonderful family event," Morris added. You can check out the schedule for the full 9-week season, and see a time lapse of the construction progress at www.ciweb.org