Edison School Students Take Classroom Learning Outdoors - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edison School Students Take Classroom Learning Outdoors

Some local elementary students have taken their lesson from the classroom, to the outdoors. Fourth and fifth graders at Edison School in Erie were building dams, growing vegetation and creating hills to discover how water changes the shape of land. 
This is one of five modules the students are working on for the school year and they are getting help from GE,to enhance their "STEM" learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Mechanical Engineering General Manager at General Electric in Erie County, Jim Meyer, says "You really have to spark the interest." Those at GE have come up with fun events for the students after each module the they do, during the year, all  to re-enforce what is learned right in the classroom. ### 

