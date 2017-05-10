Four Thieves Take Off With More Than $5,000 From Victoria Secret's Store in Millcreek

Police in Millcreek are hoping you can help crack the case of a retail theft where four people took more than $5,000s worth of merchandise from the Victoria Secrets store in the Millcreek Mall. Surveillance video was just released Wednesday, even though this theft happened back on April 20.

Millcreek Police say four women entered the store, and together, stole 20 bra's, 45 pairs of pants, two duffel bags at more than $76 dollars each, and 60 sweatshirts.

They concealed the goods in two Victoria Secrets duffel bags and left the store. Overall, the females got away with $5,509 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Millcreek Police at 814-838-9515. ####