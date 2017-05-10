New Otters Top Line Cashes In, Puts Erie on Cusp of the OHL Title

With the Otters unhappy with the way Game 3 ended, head coach Kris Knoblauch decided to make a change to his lines. The new combination for the Otters head man paid major dividends on the way to a Game 4 victory.

The Erie Otters wasted no time finding the score sheet in Game 4. Kris Knoblauch moved Warren Foegele onto the line with Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat and it payed off immediately with Foegele scoring his 11th of the playoffs just 27 seconds in.

The Strome line doubled Erie's lead less than five minutes later when the Otters caught Mississauga in a line change and DeBrincat and Strome broke in on a 2-on-1 with DeBrincat feeding Strome for a 2-0 lead.

All the momentum was on Erie's side until Mike McLeod slashed Darren Raddysh on the knee and the Otters defenseman fell right to the ice. Raddysh had to be helped to the locker room. McLeod was given a five minute major and a game misconduct. Instead of the Otters finding the net, it was the Steelhead's Owen Tippett breaking free for a shorthanded tally to cut the Erie lead to 2-1.

The physical play continued during the period, and towards the end of the first, Jordan Sambrook took a hit and skated gingerly towards the bench. The opening 20 minutes ended with the Otters in front 2-1.

Sambrook did not return in the second period, however the Otters got a lift as Darren Raddysh was able to make his way back for the second frame. The two teams traded chances in the second, however neither was able to find the net so the score remained 2-1 after two.

In the third period, the top line once again delivered early in the period, with DeBrincat cashing in just 1:33 into the third to put the Otters up 3-1.

Just six minutes later, Foegele found himself in front of the net and his initial shot was saved by Matthew Mancina, but a Steelhead defenseman fell into the netminder pushing the puck across the line for a 4-1 Otters lead.

Owen Tippett was able to bring the game back to within two with nine minutes to go, however after that, Erie shutdown the Mississauga offense.

The top line for Erie finished its night off with just 18 seconds left when Warren Foegele added an empty net goal for his second career playoff hat-trick. Erie's number one unit finished the night with all five goals and nine points to help the Otters take a 3-1 series lead.

The Otters now head home to the Erie Insurance Arena for Game 5 Friday night where they can clinch the organization's second career OHL Title. Puck drop is set for 7 pm.