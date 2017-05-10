House Bill Could Change the Investigative Powers of Sheriff's Offices

Over 2500 Sheriff Deputies in the commonwealth may face a new change.

On Monday, a hearing was held in Harrisburg over the house bill 466. This bill would give sheriff's the power to investigate crimes, unlike their current situation, which states that a Sheriff can only investigate the crime from beginning to end, if they witness it.

"If I get the information second hand, I have to call a local municipality to come and charge this person," explained Sheriff John Loomis of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Loomis said it adds to the burden of the local municipal or state police.

"When one or the other can be doing something else to protect the citizens in the jurisdiction that they should be in." said Loomis.

One of the arguments for this bill is the training between deputies and other law enforcement officers isn't too different, and that over 40 states give sheriff's this authority.

Those against the bill argue that it'll cost county money, but Sheriff Loomis disagrees saying all sheriff's offices finance their training through civil process fees. Although sheriff's are dedicated to court and county matters, they're also there to assist other departments in the area.

"We need more police out there. Everybody's got to pitch in. The State Police, local municipalities, and at the county level also," he stressed.

Although the bill is facing some opposition, Sheriff Loomis and the Pennsylvania Sheriff's Association thinks the bill has a good chance at being passed.