Senator: Hire Comey to lead Senate panel's probe into Russia ties

Josiah Ryan, CNN -

Sen. Angus King had a novel suggestion Wednesday, telling CNN's "New Day" he'll push for the Senate intelligence committee to hire ousted FBI Director James Comey to lead its investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I had a fun idea in the middle of the night," said King, an independent from Maine who is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

"I think our own committee, the intelligence committee, ought to hire James Comey to direct our investigation," he said. "Already got his clearances. Knows the subject. Man of integrity."

Comey was slated to speak Thursday before the Senate committee before President Donald Trump abruptly fired him Tuesday. It's unclear what will happen now.

The Trump administration attributed Comey's dismissal to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server, but Democrats raised parallels to Watergate and suggested Comey was getting too close to the White House with the Russia probe.

King said he would float the proposal on Comey on Wednesday and "see what kind of reaction I get."

"New Day" host Chris Cuomo interjected, "Would that be allowed?"

"I don't know why not," King replied. "He's a free man. As of today he doesn't have a job."




