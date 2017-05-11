Digging Into the Defense: Details on Penn State Fraternity Death

After extensively reading through the grand jury report that details every single move made in the Beta Theta Pi house in the hours leading up to Timothy Piazza's death, Erie News Now found minimal mention of the two local men involved.

In the 65 page report, Joe Sala of Erie, and Parker (who is known as Jax) Yochim's names are only mentioned twice.

Specifically, Yochim is mentioned on page 9. The report details his participation in text message conversations planning out which alcohol would be purchased for Beta fraternity events.

Sala is mentioned later on page 36, as assistant pledge master. The jury states he's seen in the security video leading pledges into the area where the heavy drinking activities, known as "The Gauntlet," took place.

Compared to some other names, such as Beta president Brendan Young and pledge master Daniel Casey, Sala and Yochim's names are in the report a minimal amount.

Which led us to ask some questions, like why the pair are facing such serious charges.

Centre county district attorney Stacy Parks Miller told the TODAY show:

"For manslaughter you have to find that reckless behavior led to the death. In this case the theory begins with pre-planning an event which gets you to fatal level of alcohol, which gets you to the death. So you have people who planned the event and participated."

Joe Sala is one of the 8 brothers facing manslaughter charges

After finding that Sala is only mentioned twice in the grand jury report, we contacted his attorney, Peter Sala.

And yes, the pair have the same last name. That's because they're cousins. In fact, Peter is Joe's godfather, and he says the two are very close.

Peter says he will continue to represent Joe throughout the entirety of the case, even if it goes to trial.

He notes there is minimal mention of his godson's involvement in the report, and not much pinpointing.

Which led him to say what's not in the grand jury report, says more than what actually is.

It's not clear who is representing Parker "Jax" Yochim at this time.

However we did ask Peter Sala if Wednesday's preliminary hearing is still on. He says with so many lawyers and a D.A. that is in the middle of a highly contested election, anything could happen.

This is a Developing Story, stick with Erie News Now for the very latest.



