Panos' Restaurant Abandons Overnight Hours

After 60 years of operating as a 24-hour eatery, Panos’ Restaurant is officially ending their overnight service.

The change may come as a shock to some, but the owners say they have had enough. Panos’ says they have always enjoyed catering to the overnight working crowd, but now the culture is changing.

Panos' made the announcement about the change last week via their Facebook page. The owners said it was partially a financial decision. The overnight hours between midnight and six have not always been profitable. They also mentioned that this is when most of the problems occur.

Problems they cited include, people walking out on bills, harassing staff members, and damage to their property.

The owners are sad to see the overnight service change, as they have stayed true to their philosophy and served breakfast 24-hours a day in the community for over 60 years.

Panos’ new hours will be from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.

The support from the community has been mostly positive.

George Sullivan, on Facebook says, "My wife and I completely understand the decision that you have made and we will still support you in the ways we have throughout the years."

Another Facebook comment reads, "Pretty bummed- we often come in after late night plowing. I totally get it though - you need to keep your employees safe and your restaurant in good functional condition. You definitely won't lose our business!"