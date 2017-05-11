Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found

Pennsylvania State Police have just confirmed with Erie News Now that 14 year-old, Dylan Gourley, has been found.

He is safe and with his parents.

Jackie Migliaccio, a concerned citizen, told us well over 200 people came out for a search party that spanned from Columbus, Pa, to Clymer, Ny.

Gourley was found lost on a back road.

Erie News Now first learned that the boy was missing when Troopers learned Dylan Gourley did not get on the school bus Thursday morning and did not report to school.

Before then, Gourley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on Scramling Road in Columbus Township.