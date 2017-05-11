Senate Committee Will Tour Central Tech, Collegiate Academy

A very important hearing is scheduled for tomorrow that could help the Erie School District get out of its financial plight. The hearing will be conducted by the State Senate Education Committee and will be held at Central Tech High School. But, what will be happening before the hearing may be just as important as the hearing itself.

Members of the committee will hear testimony from local leaders about the importance of the legislature allocating at least 10 million more, a year, to its basic education subsidy. The senators may be swayed more by what they see instead of what they hear.

The senators will begin their day tomorrow by touring Collegiate Academy High School, and then traveling to Central Tech to tour its facilities. A few months ago, State Senator Scott Wagner toured both schools and compared them to what one might see in Baghdad.



The testimony will be important. School District officials, and even Pennsylvania's Education Secretary, Pedro Rivera, will speak about Erie's financial problems, and what needs to be done for the district to recover. But, Senator Dan Laughlin, of Erie County, says letting the senators see the run down school buildings, may be the main thing the lawmakers take away from their visit.



"This group has a fair amount of clout. Their recommendations are heard by leadership and if this committee comes back and says 'You know guys, they really do need the money I saw it first hand' That's going to help us a lot with our efforts," Laughlin said.

The hearing will begin at noon. The public is invited to attend, but the slate of speakers has already been set.