Addressing Zika Virus Concerns as Mosquito Season Approaches

It has been nearly a year, since the spread of the Zika virus raised concerns in the United States.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus, that is especially dangerous for pregnant women, because doctors say it causes severe birth defects.

It started spreading in Brazil and the Caribbean in 200-15, sparked travel advisories, and caused world-wide concerns in 2016.

You may not have heard much about the virus, but the mosquito season is quickly approaching.

Charlotte Berringer, R.N., the Director of Community Health with the Erie County Department of Health, says the kind of mosquitoes in Erie do not carry the Zika virus.

But you should take extra precautions, if you are traveling to the south, or outside of the US, "Certainly if you're traveling to an area where you're concerned that they might have Zika, you really want to check with you travel agent or travel adviser or get on the CDC website, it's very good and it updates their maps regularly for areas where there is active Zika transmission," said Berringer.

She says the mosquitos in our area could carry the West Nile virus. So it's important to clear standing water and protect yourself, "We can protect ourselves by using a mosquito repellant, something with deet," said Berringer "We can protect our clothing, there's sprays with a chemical called Permethrin that you can use to protect clothing," Berringer continued.

Berringer says the Zika virus can be sexually transmitted, so if your partner traveled to a place with active Zika transmission, you should use precautions.