Changing the Rust Belt Narrative

The people who work to promote Erie, got a glimpse at how another rust belt city has transformed itself, and its reputation.

The city of Buffalo has seen some big improvements in recent years, and the man who is telling the world about those changes, made a stop in Erie Thursday.



Many of the problems facing Erie are similar to issues Buffalo faced several years ago, but they've worked to transform from a rust belt city to a tourist destination, something Erie is doing now.

Brian Hayden is the Communications Manager for Visit Buffalo Niagara, the city's tourism promotion agency.

He promotes Buffalo's story of a once-declining rust belt city, that is now making a major comeback.

Today, he talked to local tourism leaders and public relations professionals, during a luncheon at the Brewerie, "Both Erie and Buffalo were industrial powerhouses on lake Erie at one time, both had their challenges in recent decades. What Buffalo has derived strength from, is embracing what's only in Buffalo, and what's unique to Buffalo," said Hayden.

Hayden says a lot has been happening in Buffalo in terms of revitalization and reinventing the city.

But he says the key to reshape a city and transform the rust belt narrative isn't necessarily to create something brand new, "We're re-purposing and re-imagining the assets that we've always had, we're not seeking some silver bullet to drop down from above to turn around our city," said Hayden. "I think any time our cities can draw on our greatest strengths and the assets that we already have and accentuate the positive, that's the best strategy for Buffalo and for Erie," Hayden continued.

Hayden also said it's up to city residents themselves to also help promote Erie. While yes, there may be issues, as in any city, he says it's important to look on the bright side, and promote the positive things that are happening.