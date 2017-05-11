Former Hotel Manager Avoids Jail Time for Stealing Money

The former general manager of a Summit Township hotel will not spend any time in jail for stealing money from the business.

A judge Thursday sentenced Anthony Steele, 32, to five years probation and ordered him to pay restitution.

Steele pleaded guilty in March to a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Investigators say he stole more than $26,000 from Quality Inn and Suites on Route 97 between August 2013 and December 2015.

A customer who paid cash then found a charge on a credit card tipped off investigators.

They determined Steele pocketed cash from customers and changed the payment in the hotel's computer system.

Investigators say he spent thousands of dollars on electronics and a diamond engagement ring.