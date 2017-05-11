Harborcreek Youth Services Unveils Therapeutic Arts Center

A place that houses young men and helps them succeed behaviorally and physically is welcoming a new addition to its campus. it's something that's been three years in the making, in Erie County, and comes with the help of more than 100 donors across the state, and Erie-area.

The unveiling at Harborcreek Youth Services is for the new Father Jim Fahey Therapeutic Arts Center. It wouldn't be possible without the help of generous donors through fundraising, planning and community support. The new area includes a gymnasium, exercise area, and art therapy studio. up until now, the students that lived there, didn't have a comprehensive place to go during the winter months.

John Petulla, the CEO of Harborcreek Youth Services, says "We have five residency units but this will be a place for them to go in the winter and during the summer months, they can use the basketball, exercise and music and art therapy."

Art and music therapy students from Mercyhurst University work with the teens at Harborcreek Youth Services, helping the youth to express themselves. The hope is to add dance and movement therapy to the therapeutic arts program.

Michael Victor, the President of Mercyhurst University, says "These children came from very troubled backgrounds and art allows them to express their inner feelings in a safe environment." ###