Food Donations Down Ahead of Stamp Out Hunger Event In Erie-Region

Rain or shine, letter carriers will be out on Saturday collecting your mail and any non-perishable food you put out, for the 25th year of the Stamp Out Hunger event. But the postal workers will also be getting some help with the collection

The food collected at mailboxes, will then be dropped off at sites in Erie County, where volunteers from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, will later take it to their warehouse for distribution to pantries and other areas. The non-perishable items can be placed in any yellow bags you might receive for the event in your mailbox. Otherwise, they can be put in plastic bags or a box near your mailbox, on Friday night or Saturday morning.

This is one of the largest food drives the Second Harvest Food Bank does, every year.

Heather Musacchio, the Communications Coordinator of the Second Harvest Food Bank says, "Its really important this time of year especially because donations are down in the spring so shelves are a little bare. We really rely on the food drive to help us."

The food bank provides food to eleven counties. On Saturday, people outside of Erie County will be around, to help deliver collected food to member agencies, in other parts of the region. ###

