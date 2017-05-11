Calabrese paves way for younger Special Olympians

Her name has become synonymous with success in Erie City Special Olympic sports. But 29-year-old Janine Calabrese -- famous her for gold medal in swimming at the 2015 Special Olympic World Games -- credits her family and friends for her newest award in weightlifting Thursday night during the group's annual awards banquet.

"They help me out and I listen to what they're saying and I don't give them a hard time," said Calabrese.

Calabrese was diagnosed with Aspergers syndrome when she was just two years old. But she's been swimming since she was nine years old. Beating those odds and earning countless awards has also earned her a spot in the Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

"I'm just very excited to be in it," she said of the honor.

In all the years of the Erie Special Olympics, never once has an athlete made it as far as Janine all the way to the Hall of Fame. Organizers say she has been an example for younger Special Olympians

"She's become such a face for Special Olympics in this area, so I think a lot of our athletes look up to her," said Nikki Delsandro, Erie City Special Olympics manager.

And one after another, winners of awards in 17 different sports -- many of them younger than Janine -- picked up trophies of their own. 136 athletes competed all year long.

"We just started an early young athlete program," said Delsandro. "That starts (from) birth to the age of 8."

So now, whether it's in the pool or on the field, these athletes have a shot at winning gold on their own, thanks to trailblazers like Janine Calabrese.

Erie News Now Anchor Mike Ruzzi emceed the event.