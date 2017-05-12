Police Say Children Witnessed Cranesville Murder/Suicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Say Children Witnessed Cranesville Murder/Suicide

Posted: Updated:

Pa State Police are investigating a murder/suicide in Cranesville around 8:30 Thursday night. Investigators say 41-year-old Robert Senyo II shot and killed his longtime girlfriend 36-year-old Pamela Buren after a fight inside their home at 8665 Kinsey Road. Police say at some point during the argument, Senyo grabbed a rifle from his bedroom and shot Buren. Police say he then shot and killed himself.

Erie News Now has been told Senyo and Buren had been in a relationship for 22 years and had 6 children together. State Police say four of the children, ages 7-14, were in the home at the time and witnessed various aspects of the crime. The Office of Children and Youth and Erie County Crisis Services were notified to assist and the children are now in the care of relatives.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com