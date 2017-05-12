Police Say Children Witnessed Cranesville Murder/Suicide

Pa State Police are investigating a murder/suicide in Cranesville around 8:30 Thursday night. Investigators say 41-year-old Robert Senyo II shot and killed his longtime girlfriend 36-year-old Pamela Buren after a fight inside their home at 8665 Kinsey Road. Police say at some point during the argument, Senyo grabbed a rifle from his bedroom and shot Buren. Police say he then shot and killed himself.

Erie News Now has been told Senyo and Buren had been in a relationship for 22 years and had 6 children together. State Police say four of the children, ages 7-14, were in the home at the time and witnessed various aspects of the crime. The Office of Children and Youth and Erie County Crisis Services were notified to assist and the children are now in the care of relatives.