Body Found in Saybrook Township Believed to be Missing Ohio Teen

Police in Ohio and in Western Pennsylvania say they have found a body, believed to be a 13-year old Ohio girl who was abducted back on Tuesday.

Late Thursday night, police arrested 46-year old John Richard Bove of Ashtabula Ohio.

He is being investigated in the kidnapping of 13-year old Kara Zdanczewski of Ashtabula. She was reported missing Tuesday.

Police arrested Bove after a brief car and foot chase that ended in Sharon, PA Thursday.

That led to a search of some woods in Saybrook Township, Ohio. That search ended with the discovery of a young female's body.

They have yet to make a positive ID, but it's believed to be that missing 13-year old.

Erie News Now has learned that he is a registered sex offender after a 1990 rape conviction in New York.

Police from Ohio and Pennsylvania are now working together on the investigation. No word yet on when Bove will be formally charged.

We will provide more details on the situation as they become available.

