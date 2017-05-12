Inside A Local Woman's Rare Labor of Love

A local woman is about to experience motherhood for the first time.

But her story is extra special.

33 year old Lindsey Allgeier of Erie is expecting a baby boy coming up in a few weeks.

Her journey has been quite the labor of love, as she is defying the odds.

At the age of 13, Lindsey found out she had an incurable heart disease. Then at the age of 17, Lindsay had a heart transplant at the Cleveland Clinic.

This will make her one of only one hundred women in the country to become a mom after receiving a transplant.

Erie News Now got an inside look at Lindsey's nursery and had the chance to catch up with her ahead of meeting her baby boy.

She says this journey has been taxing not only mentally and emotionally, but also physically.

As you could imagine, carrying a child is hard enough, but with the added stress on her heart, its even tougher.

Which is just another reason she's looking forward to meeting her new bundle of joy.

"We're so thankful. We've waited for this for a long time and to actually be here, it's all we've ever wanted, it's all we've ever prayed for and hoped for. And it has not gone with a lot of struggle, daily, it has been a very high risk pregnancy for me but I wouldn't trade it for anything. To feel this baby, this miracle inside me is amazing," Allgeier tells Erie News Now.

Allgeier and her husband are expecting to welcome Jonah Mark into the world on June 9th.

Congratulations to Lindsey and her family.