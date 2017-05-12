Newly Released Feasibility Study Shows Strong Support for Community College

A feasibility study recently completed by Empower Erie shows strong support for a community college in Erie County.

Findings determined about two percent of county residents ages 25-64 would attend a community college. The study projects 1,525 students would be enrolled during the first year for education and training.

More than 25 sites throughout Erie County were identified as potential locations for the community college. Main campus alternatives considered include Emerson Gridley School, the Robinson-Connor Building at 155 West 8th Street, Erie Plaza at 824 East 6th Street, and AMSafe Building at 1305 West 12th Street.

It considered access to public transportation, county geographic coverage, neighborhood safety, parking cost and available and access tor retail and restaurants in choosing a location. The potential for expansion, access to high speed internet and cost were also examined.

Several educational facilities and businesses expressed interest in serving as satellite sites for the community college, including Girard High School, Corry Higher Education Council, Edinboro University Main Campus and Porreco College Campus, and Mercyhurst North East. Central Career Tech School, Regional Career & Technical Center, and Erie Insurance Technical Center would be willing to serve a special training center sites.

Possible program and major offerings identified include:

Engineering and Manufacturing: Automation Engineering Technologies, CAD and Computer Aided Manufacturing, Electrical Engineering Technologies, Mechatronics Engineering Technology, Quality Assurance Specialist, Welding

Math and Science: Environmental Technology, Sustainable Agriculture

It shows local groups, like the Erie Regional Manufacturing Partnership, are trying to fill the gap left due to the lack of a community college, but they cannot address the existing community needs on a large scale. These groups would serve as partners with the community college. While many local colleges and university are providing associate's degrees and shorter-term certificates at a reduced costs, the study says they are not designed to provide the vocational training, developmental educational support, and strong ties to employers that community colleges offer.

The study found Erie county is missing out on federal investments which would help address the challenges Erie faces. For example, community colleges in Northeastern Pennsylvania received a four-year $10 million federal grant to develop new degree, certificate and diploma programs in high priority career fields.

It found layoffs by a major employer and a high percentage of the local manufacturing workforce nearing retirement requires scalable retraining and new employee opportunities, which would be supported by a community college. A community college model would not only support the needs of Erie County but support existing programs, the feasibility study determined.

The study says the half-billion dollar investment in downtown Erie businesses will generate new opportunities for the workforce. The philanthropic community has committed $4 million, which would lessen the public burden.

You can read the study here.