Empower Erie Chairman Reacts to Community College Feasibility Study

Empower Erie Chairman Ron DiNicola

A study released today shows strong support for a local community college.

The report was commissioned by Empower Erie, the organization that has been promoting the idea for several months.

The study projects first year enrollment at more than 1500 students, with areas of study including engineering, welding, computer science, accounting and journalism.

The report looked at more than two dozen possible sites for the school.

They include Emerson Gridley School which is set to close because of the Erie School District consolidation  and the Robinson-Connor  building on West 8th Street.

Consultants say satellite campuses could be located around Erie County.

Boosters say the study reinforces the need for a local community college.

Empower Erie Chairman Ron DiNicola said, "I think people are realizing we need to change from playing defense economically and educationally. We need to start playing offense. We are making the case that an important element of developing a winning strategy is filling that significant gap that exists between secondary education  and the traditional college and university."

Empower Erie will unveil its financial plan next month.

Both county and state governments would have to approve the community college before the school could open.

