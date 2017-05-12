State Senators Visit Erie, Pledge Support for Erie Schools

The Erie School District is hoping for additional state funding after a hearing today at Central Tech High School.

Members of the Senate Education Committee conducted the hearing, at the request of State Senator Dan Laughlin, of Erie County. The school district is asking for, at least, $10 million more, a year, in its Basic Education Subsidy. The district must overcome a ten million dollar budget deficit this coming school year, and is expecting deficits over the next several years. The money would get the district back on a good financial track, and would enable students in Erie to have the same quality of education as students from surrounding districts.



The senators seem willing to help.

"Yes. I think Erie deserves more funding. I think there's some structural problems we need to address. But, we certainly need to provide enough money to get Erie out of this crisis," said Sen. Sharif Street. (D-Philadelphia Co.)

"Absolutely. There's no question. We want to do that in other school districts as well. What we're trying to get from the hearing is what's the extent of the problem. Specifically, what do we need to do, and how do we sustain it once we've given the infix of money to get through the rough time. What do we have to do going forward to make sure we don't end up in the same place," said Sen. Jim Brewster. (D-Allegheny Co.)

The Education Committee does not have the final say on funding, but members do have clout in convincing the Senate leadership to grant Erie's request.