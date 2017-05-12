Free Help Offered to Those With Wheelchairs, Walkers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Free Help Offered to Those With Wheelchairs, Walkers

Posted: Updated:

Those with limited mobility get a helping hand, and free of charge. The Second Annual Wheelchair & Walker Wash & Tune-Up event was held at Life NWPA in Erie. It's to encourage safety, while helping seniors maintain their independence in their homes, for as long as possible. Those with wheelchairs received a free cleaning, inspection, and repair.  

Selena King, Life NWPA Regional Marketing Manager, says, "There are over 6.8 million Americans that use mobility devices and because so many Americans are doing it, we want to make sure that our Americans that are using them are safe, and that those most vulnerable in our community are being taken care of."    

Similar events, hosted by Life NWPA will be taking place in Crawford and Mercer Counties, next week ##  

