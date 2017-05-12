Free Help Offered to Those With Wheelchairs, Walkers

A Missing/Endangered Person Alert has been issued for Katlyn Spiegel, 17. She is described as 5'4" tall, about 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing pajamas.More >>
Benjamin R. Galmish, 33, was arrested Tuesday on the charge plus manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.More >>
State Police ask anyone under the influence to designate a driver for the safety of everyone on the roads.More >>
Joshua Kurczewski, 19, of Erie, is among the five who were charged Monday with felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Kurcewski also faces six other charges.More >>
A couple of Erie police officers are traveling across the state, to recruit minorities to the force. Currently there are only six black officers on the 173 member police department.More >>
Granada Apartments is now the Reserve at Millcreek.More >>
