Comedian Line-Up Released for 2017 Comedy Fest In Jamestown, NY

Tickets will go on sale for the upcoming Comedy Fest this summer at the national comedy center in Jamestown, New York.Friday,-the line-up of comedians for the event was announced.

Stand-up Comedian Kevin James, star of the hit CBS show "Kevin Can Wait" will be joining Robert Klein, who was recently the subject of the 2016 documentary, "Robert Klein Still Can't Stop His Leg." The pair will be part of The Lucille Ball Comedy Fest with stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan. It's taking place from August 3 - 6. Tickets will go on pre-sale to members on May16, and on sale to the public May 23 at www.lucycomedyfest.com.###



