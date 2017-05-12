Woman Taken to Hospital, Two People Run from Scene After East Erie Accident

Police say two people ran from the scene after a two car accident on Erie's east side sent a woman to the hospital Friday.

It happened at East 16th and Parade around 3:30 p.m.

A Cadillac was heading east on 16th Street when it pulled in front of a red car traveling south on Parade Street, according to reports from the scene.

Emergency crews took a woman from inside the red car to the hospital.

Two people who were inside the Cadillac reportedly ran from the scene.