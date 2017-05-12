Congressmen Kelly, Thompson headline Erie County GOP dinner

With just four days to go until the election, local Republicans are energizing the base tonight.

Congressmen Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson headlined the annual Erie County Republicans Dinner at The Brewerie at Union Station. Other top local and state lawmakers joined those running for office.

The dinner serves as one last chance for Republicans to come together before they head to the polls. Party leaders believe there is still a lot of momentum following President Donald Trump's victory last November.

"We have some critical races in Erie County," said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party chairman. "I feel it, and people around this room feel it, but it's hard to predict."

An estimated 100 people attended the dinner tonight.

The primary election is scheduled for May 16.