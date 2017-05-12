"RivALZ" charity flag football tackles Alzheimer's Disease - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"RivALZ" charity flag football tackles Alzheimer's Disease

ERIE, Pa. -

The Erie Otters aren't the only local team in action tonight. Football is back, at the Prep/Villa Events Center.

It's called RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes, a charity flag football game benefiting the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.

The game first started in 2005, but this is the first time its being played in Erie. About 50 local women took part -- separated into teams by their hair color, blonde or brunette.

Even though they're competing on the field, they're all fighting to end this disease that is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

"All the girls, blondes and brunettes, have done so much to raise awareness and to raise funds for this organization and it's been really humbling, really exciting and awesome to be a part of it," said Rebecca Lupo, of Team Brunette.

"Across the nation, there are big Association games all over so we're really lucky to playing here tonight in Erie," said Kalie Rzodkiewicz, of Team Blonde.

The game raised nearly $20,000 for the charity. The Brunettes won the four-quarter, sixty-minute game, 26-20.

