Fans Rejoice, Otters Win

Not only was it a huge win for the team, but for the fans who traveled to each game supporting the team.

The fans and players went nuts after the game winning goal in overtime. They tied up the game in the third period with less than a minute left. Then within three minutes of overtime, Anthony Cirelli scored the game winning goal. Fans said they're thankful to have witnessed such an incredible game.

"I'm just so happy right now, we've worked so hard- the team and the fans have worked so hard for this, and to finally to end up like this in overtime is unbelievable," said Terry Wirick.

"Awesome, we've had season tickets, we go to every game, and for us to be able to witness this, like the best day of my life," said Mark Campbell.

"Oh my god beyond excited, I'm so thrilled we made it! It's amazing, I can't even talk... 3 ft off ground, everybody went up in the air three feet off the ground, screaming, it was incredible," said Matt and Pauley Wilson.