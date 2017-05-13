Cirelli Completes Comeback in Overtime, Erie Otters Win OHL Title

The Erie Otters trailed the entire time in Game 5 until the overtime period when Anthony Cirelli scored on a power play to clinch the OHL title for the Erie Otters.

The Otters and Mississauga Steelheads opened the first period trading chances with both Troy Timpano and Matthew Mancina answering with key saves.

The road team struck first however when the Otters turned the puck over behind their and Spencer Watson walked out in front and fired it over Timpano's shoulder a 1-0 lead.

Again the play was back and forth with each team getting a power play.

The next goal came with under a minute to play in the first. The Steelheads once again worked the puck from behind the net and Mike McLeod was tight in front to deflect one home past Timpano for a 2-0 Mississauga lead after one.

Erie didn't wait long to find the score sheet in the second. Less than two minutes into the period, Erie entered the zone and a trailing Kyle Maksimovich found Taylor Raddysh streaking in he back door for a tap home goal and cut the lead for the Steelheads to 2-1.

Mississauga was able to regain a two goal lead when Owen Tippett gained control of a lose puck and backhanded it past Timpano to make it 3-1 Steelheads.

The Otters went to the power play three times in the second, coming up empty on the first two. On the third opportunity, a shot on net left a bouncing puck in front and for the second time in the period Taylor Raddysh was able to tap he puck five hole on Mancina to bring the score to 3-2 late in the second.

In the third, Mississauga opened with a chance when they rang a shot of the right post.

The Otters then killed off a penalty to Jordan Sambrook and went on the offensive to try and tie the game up.

The Otters were able to kill off a late penalty to Warren Foegele and then pulled their goalie the extra man.

Then with just 1:15 left in the game, Taylor Raddysh scored his third of the game to complete a hat-trick and to tie it at 3.

Neiher team scored in the closing second of the third so the game went to overtime.

In the extra session the Otters went to the power play early, and just 2:41 into the overtime Anthony Cirelli took the pass from Dylan StRome to beat Mancina and clinch the OHL Championship.

This is the second OHL Championship for the Otters organization with the first coming in 2002.

Warren Foegele was awarded the Wayne Gretzky trophy as playoff MVP.

The Erie Otters now Head to the Memorial Cup as winners of the Ontario Hockey League.

Their first game for the Otters will be against the winner of the Western Hockey League on Saturday May 20 at 3 pm.