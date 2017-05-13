Man Heads to Trial in February Fatal Stabbing, Burning of Body - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Heads to Trial in February Fatal Stabbing, Burning of Body

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man charged with fatally stabbing another man and setting his body on fire is heading to trial.

John Poole, 35, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges, including criminal homicide, arson and abuse of a corpse, during a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Police say he stabbed Robert McCarthy, 42, to death at the victim's East 9th Street apartment in February.

They also say he tried to burn McCarthy's body to cover up the crime.

During Friday's hearing, a detective said a witness told investigators she was smoking crack and drinking beer with both men at the apartment the night before he was found dead.

The detective said police searched Poole's wife's car and recovered a blood-stained baby towel with McCarthy's DNA on it.

They also recovered a wallet, debit card and pill bottle from the car, which belonged to the victim.

