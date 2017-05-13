Two More Comedians Join Lucy Comedy Festival Lineup - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two More Comedians Join Lucy Comedy Festival Lineup

Posted: Updated:

Two more comedians will be joining the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival lineup. 

The National Comedy Center Friday announced standup comedian Kevin James, start of CBS's "Kevin Can Wait," and Robert Klein, who was the subject of the 2016 documentary "Robert Klein Still Can't Stop His Leg," will perform during the four day festival.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is also part of the festival.

The festival runs from August 3-6 in Jamestown, New York.

Tickets will go on sale May 16 for members and May 23 for the public.

You can learn more here.

