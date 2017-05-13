Stop the Violence Rally Adds New Message This Year

The organization Mothers Against Teen Violence (MATV) turned out in force Saturday in downtown Erie for the 8th annual Stop the Violence Rally.



This year, it added another message to the march - the need to stop the heroin and opioid epidemic in our area that is claiming lives and sometimes fueling the violence.

The march and rally are held in solidarity with mothers who have lost children to violence and to the overdose epidemic and to make it clear that these issues impact the entire community.

The march also helps those in pain to find support and healing as they work to prevent more lives from being lost.

"Between the gun violence and the drug overdose, we have lost a whole generation of young men and women, and it has to stop," said Sonya Arrington of MATV. "We all walked down to the dock and came back, and just get to know each other. We did a lot of hugging today, made new friends today, so today is a good day."

Arrington founded Mothers Against Teen Violence after losing her own son to gun violence.