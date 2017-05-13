Edinboro University Graduates Nearly 800 Students, Celebrates Milestone

Edinboro University graduated nearly 800 students Saturday at the McComb Fieldhouse.

Students who earned diplomas range in age from 18 to 64 with many from Erie County.

For the first time, Edinboro University awarded doctorates in nursing practice and associate degrees in applied science and technology.

This was the first spring commencement for Dr. H. Fred Walker, who is approaching his first full year at the university.

"These students are going to have great careers," said Dr. H. Fred Walker. "We're really happy. Give it all you have. Be honest and do your best. That's all anybody can ask of us."

Edinboro University bestowed an honorary degree to Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine.