Minivan Crashes into West Erie Home

A minivan plowed into the front porch of a west Erie home Saturday night.

The van ran off the road and hit the home on the corner of West 8th and Delaware just after 9 p.m.

The driver of the van - a mother with a child in the car - told police a loose dog in the car contributed to her losing control.

There were people in the home. No one was hurt.

A city engineer was called to check for structural issues.

The child in the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

