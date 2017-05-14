Local Woman Celebrates Motherhood With Rare Pregnancy

"His cheeks are ridiculous." Lindsey Allgeier squeals as she admires her baby's sonogram.

"You just wanna squeeze his cheeks," she beams proudly.

But Lindsey's journey to get pregnant was not an easy one, and it all goes back to her teenage years.

"I was diagnosed when I was 13 with an incurable heart disease," Allgeier tells Erie News Now.

Bringing rounds of medical treatment at the Cleveland Clinic, where she lived for 3 months when she was 16 years old.

Fast forward a few years later, "I ended up getting a new heart when I just turned 17," Allgeier remembers.

A heart transplant, which means when it came to getting pregnant, the odds were not in Lindsey's favor.

"I think right now it's around 100 women who have had a baby after a heart transplant and that's not a lot of women in the U.S. that's a pretty small pool," Allgeier says.

But Lindsey is defying the odds, as her and her husband are preparing to welcome Jonah Mark on June 9th.

"We're so thankful. We've waited for this for a long time and to actually be here, it's all we've ever wanted, it's all we've ever prayed for and hoped for," Allgeier says tearfully as the emotions build up inside her.

Her pregnancy adds her to the ranks of those lucky 100 women who have a new heart, and new baby.

"To be a part of that as well is so amazing and so wonderful and its such an honor to be in that category," Allgeier says.

Her labor of love, teaching her the true meaning of motherhood.

"Live life and live it to the fullest every single day because you do not know what tomorrow is going to bring. Live it up. Enjoy every minute."

Happy Mother's Day to Lindsey and all the other soon-to-be Moms.