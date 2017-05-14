Local Breweries Celebrate American Craft Beer Week

Eleven local breweries are coming together to celebrate American Craft Beer Week in Erie.

It kicks off Monday with the tapping of the 814 Cherry IPA Lake Erie Ale Trail Collaboration Beer at Millcreek Brewing Company. You will also be able to meet the brewers.

Each brewery will also be tapping the collaboration beer at its pub Tuesday.

Friday, you can enjoy free tours and samplings at participating Lake Erie Ale Trail breweries.

It all wraps with the Beer Coaster Craft Beer and Amusement Fest Saturday at Waldameer Park. You can join the brewers for a day of rides, paired with local craft beer, gourmet hot dogs and live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased online.

The breweries will also host their own events during the weeklong celebration. They include a cellar night at the Brewerie at Union Station, 0.01K foot race at Erie Ale Works, live music at Arundel Cellars and Brewing, beer yoga at Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing, a motorcycle art installation at Voodoo Brewery Erie, and Erie beer history talk at Millcreek Brewing Company

American Craft Beer Week runs May 15-20.

To learn more about the breweries and see the full schedule of events, visit the Lake Erie Ale Trail website.