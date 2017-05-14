Voters Feel Primary Push

Voters go to the polls in the Pennsylvania Primary Election on Tuesday. In Erie County, it’s a ballot full of municipal, county and statewide candidates.

Leading up to the election, every week it seemed as if there was a candidate forum. Erie News Now even hosted our own for mayoral candidates, and potential voters kept a close ear on what the candidates had to say.

"I've been to a couple of the forums and I've heard all the candidates speak...all the topics discussed were the ones most important to Erie,” says James Fournier.

Some didn’t think the candidates fully explained their stances while watching.

"I don't think anybody is putting out all the issues that we need to discuss for Erie,” says Kimberly Emmons.

Some forums did include other races, but for city residents it's who is going to fill the mayor's seat that is on the minds of many.

"It's basically the foundation of the city of Erie, so we all have a fair chance,” says Kevin Arrington.

"There's a lot of different ideas here in Erie, and I think we need somebody who is willing to state those ideas and make a good case for his or her proposals. And then get out there and actually do something,” explains James.

"I want to know what he's going to do to turn our city around. I keep hearing things on the news about how Pittsburgh turned around, and how Buffalo's turned around. I would love to see that happen in Erie,” Kimberly says.

For a business owner in the city, the mayor plays a major role in their professional and personal lives.

"Number 1, providing jobs. Number 2, reducing the crime. Number 3, bringing in government programs that will provide aides to, in my case small businesses. They also have the responsibility of communicating with the constituents,” explains Denice Manus, owner of Manus Sunoco.

In these last few days before the primaries, they’ll be doing just that, communicating with voters to get your vote.

For many though, there’s still one question lingering before they punch their ballot for mayor, “What change are we bringing to this city that we haven't already seen,” asks Kevin.

The Pennsylvania primary is Tuesday, May 16th.